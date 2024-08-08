If you get the urge to customize your license plate, the Highway Patrol wants to remind you that doing so is against the law.
This week, the Florida Highway Patrol issued a warning to drivers with Florida license plates that have been airbrushed, vinyl-wrapped, or customized.
Such alterations violate the legal tag requirements under Florida law for reflectivity and safety enhancements and driving on a public roadway with these altered plates is against the law.
Since 2020, citations for unlawful alteration of a Florida license plate have increased over 98%.
The citation is classified as a moving violation which includes a state fine of $60, three points on your license and then an accompanying fee set by the county in which the citation was issued.
If you have altered your Florida tag and cannot return it to its original condition, you will need to get a replacement Florida license plate from your local tax collector.
Troopers encountering altered tags can seize the tag requiring the owner to apply for a new license plate.
If you really feel the need to have a one-of-kind license plate, look into getting a specialty license plate.
Florida offers more than 100 specialty license plates for various organizations, with the proceeds from the sales going directly to support the causes they represent.
