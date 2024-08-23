Enter to Win a Pet Friendly Getaway This Month!

Florida's Forgotten Coast Loves Its Fur Babies
Beaches Franklin County offers some of the best beaches to bring your dog. Book a beachside cottage, and spend your days basking, while your dog runs and splashes in the surf. St. George Island features many pet-friendly accommodations and dogs who love waves will love the safe and gentle surf of the Gulf of Mexico.
Hiking Franklin County’s Tate’s Hell State Forest and Apalachicola National Forest feature miles of rivers, lakes and creeks available for canoeing, boat and fishing. Hiking is a great way to experience the forest, although the heat and mosquitos often put a damper on hiking during the summer months. Camping opportunities abound and leashed pets are welcome on most forest trails in designated areas. Camping In addition to State-forest and national forest primitive camping, there are a number of RV campgrounds in the county that welcome pets. Aqua Adventures Several local outfitters offer boat, kayak and paddleboard rentals that you can try with your furry friend. All of them would be happy to recommend calm water locations to enjoy with your pet.
Pet Events There are a growing number of annual pet events in Franklin County including the Mardi-Gras Pet Parade and Holiday events throughout the county.
Annual SGI Pork Off September 2
FSU Marine Lab Hosts "Hidden Clues" Lecture September 12
Dr. Evelyn Gaiser, distinguished professor and aquatic ecologist, will present a lecture on what microscopic algae can tell us about the consequences of climate and land-use change to lakes and wetlands. The September 12 lecture will be held at the FSU Marine Lab east of Carrabelle and will begin at 7 pm. Gaiser’s presentation will showcase the underwater microscopic world and explain how diatoms and other “healthy” algae can provide signals of ecosystem changes. The science of diagnosing the health of ecosystems from diatoms will be interwoven with images from diatom-based art exhibits developed in partnership with professional artists. Details.
September Farmers' Markets
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its market days on September 14 and September 28 from 9am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market is back this month featuring fresh vegetables, gourmet goodies and more most Wednesdays from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, September 7 and September 21 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle Beach.
SGI Pink Out October 11
The annual Pink Out will be held Friday, October 11 at Paddy’s Raw Bar on St. George Island. This event benefits the Franklin Needs group which provides free mammograms and other services to local residents. Get ready for a fun filled night including an entertaining “woman-less pageant”, raffles, cool merchandise, live music, food, lots of yummy goodies and much, much more! This local breast cancer awareness event has grown to be a popular annual fall event on St. George Island. The annual Pink Out! festivities begin at 6 pm at Paddy’s Raw Bar and will feature a silent auction, live music, food and fun! 100% of all proceeds from the PINK OUT! go to Franklin Needs Inc., which helps provide free mammograms, testing up to diagnosis, and aid in treatment transportation for Franklin County residents.
Carrabelle History Museum Presents "Shells and Shards" Exhibit October 2-27
The Carrabelle History Museum is presenting a special exhibit, “Shells & Shards”. This unique exhibit delves into the rich prehistoric history of Carrabelle, showcasing intricate Native American pottery shards and shells that tell the stories of ancient cultural practices and daily life. This exhibit will be on display from Wednesday, October 2 through Saturday, October 27. The museum is open Wednesdays from 12 noon to 5 pm, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 12 noon to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission; donations are gratefully accepted to defray costs.
The exhibit highlights the fascinating artifacts from Carrabelle’s earliest inhabitants, particularly those from the Apalachee tribes. These prehistoric people lived in numerous villages along the shore of St. George Sound and the local rivers over two thousand years ago, with over 40,000 tribal members residing between the Apalachicola and Aucilla Rivers. Archaeologists have unearthed evidence of villages, middens (ancient garbage piles), and burial grounds within Carrabelle’s city limits, suggesting the area was an important trade port due to its natural deep water harbor at the confluence of three rivers. The “Shells & Shards” exhibit shares the lives of Carrabelle’s “first people.” Learn more here.
Visit Three For Free! Carrabelle Museums Celebrate Museum Day October 5
Carrabelle’s three museums will open their doors free of charge on Saturday, October 5, 2024 as part of the annual Museum Day celebration. In honor of this day, Crooked River Lighthouse Museum, Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum, and Carrabelle History Museum invite you to Carrabelle FL for special activities and exhibits. Crooked River Lighthouse will be open from 9 am – 5 pm for this event. Guests can also enjoy the Country Farmer’s Market from 9 am-1 pm at Crooked River Lighthouse Park with local crafts, baked goods and area produce. Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will be open from 11 am – 5 pm. Carrabelle History Museum will be open from 10 am – 5 pm.
Each year, Museum Day goes beyond getting visitors through museum doors; it shines a spotlight on incredible culture, sciences, and history exhibits. This year Carrabelle is celebrating the theme, “Pieces of History: Shells and Shards” and each of Carrabelle’s three history museums will each commemorate it with their own unique focus and interpretation. Details.
Tate's Hell 5k October 5
Join us for the Tate’s Hell 5k 2024 at the Carrabelle Christian Center on River Road in Carrabelle on Saturday, October 5. The 9th Annual Tate's Hell 5K is back to its original scenic venue on River Road Get ready to lace up your running shoes on Saturday, October 5th, 2024, and join us at the starting line at 8 AM sharp! Post-race, we’ll celebrate your achievements with an awards ceremony. This year’s event is once again in partnership with Aaron Meals to help serve hot, fresh meals to our neighbors in need within the Carrabelle and Eastpoint communities. Event Details Here.
SGI Art & Wine Splash October 13
St. George Island will host its 8th Annual Art and Wine Splash on Sunday, October 13th. The event will Feature several talented artists and craftsmen offering original and unique items. The event offers a Wine Walk which will take place from 1 -5 p.m. with regional wine stations and musical entertainment. Details.
Apalach Porch Fest October 22
Apalachicola's Porch Fest, a grassroots music event, will be held October 22 on porches and yards throughout Apalachicola. The event begins and ends this year at Lafayette Park along the Bayfront in Apalachicola. The day of music features nine local performers, each on different porches, at staggered times, throughout Apalachicola neighborhoods. Details.
Coastal Cleanup September 21
The Apalachicola Riverkeeper, along with the Franklin County Departments of Parks & Recreation and Solid Waste & Recycling and Keep Franklin County Beautiful, are sponsoring the Ocean Conservancy’s 37th Annual International Coast Cleanup at 11 locations throughout Franklin County on Saturday, September 21 from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. Each year, volunteers not only remove trash from the environment but also record what they collect in order to develop ways to deter these trash problems in the future. Click here for details.
Camp Gordon Johnston Museum Presents the Philippines Campaign Beginning September 3
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle is presenting a special exhibit on the Philippines campaign. This exhibit will open on Tuesday, September 3 and be on display until Saturday, September 28. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted. Visitors are invited to come learn about the Japanese assault on the Philippines, the Bataan Death March, and the long campaign to liberate the islands starting with the landing at Leyte and the great Leyte Gulf Naval Campaign. The 38th Infantry Division, which trained at Camp Gordon Johnston, is also known as the “Avengers of Bataan”. This division fought a tough campaign at Zig Zag Pass in Luzon in the Spring of 1945. Details.
