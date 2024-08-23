Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Friday, August 23, 2024

GCSC’s President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists Announced for Summer 2024 Semester


Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College President, Glen McDonald has announced the students named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists for the Summer 2024 semester. The President’s List includes all full-time students (enrolled for 12 or more college credit hours) who earned a grade point average of 3.90 to 4.00. The Dean’s List is awarded to students enrolled in 12 or more college credit hours who earned a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89.

Students named to the President’s List are:


(Bay County) Gabrielle Astorga, Julia Bowers, Macayla Brady, Kaitlyn Bullion, Jade Curtis,

Melody Dickerson, Audrey Eichas, Carol Franco, Taylor Gillis, Michael Guynn, Molly Hall,

Cassandra Hutchinson, Courtney Inns, Trent Kirkland, Ranik Murphy, James Ovalle, Valerie Putz,

Jamilee Randolph, Olga Reynaldo, John Robideau, Timothy Swindell, Casey Taylor,

Christopher Taylor, Kimberly Tootill, Anthony Truppo, Melody Vazquez, Yuhan Wen,

Jenna Whitmore, Ralph Wolffe


(Gulf and Franklin counties) Mikaleh Graham, Kevin Swiney


Students named to the Dean’s List are:

﻿

(Bay County) Annakaye Cargill, Victoria Doyle, Charles Esco, James Ficke, Braydon Griffitts, Tyler Gustman, Amber Hood, Ashley Madry, Danielle McCluskey, Becky Miller, Malachi Miller, Makayla Pabalan, Quinten Page, Jack Simpson, Tara Smallwood, Jerica Stone, Sara Wojciechowski, Abdul Zafar


(Gulf and Franklin counties) Judson Griffies, Kimberly Sinor

September 25 - Kristal Smallwood with Gulf Coast State College

October 23 - Michael Chriszt with the Federal Reserve Bank

*NO Lunch in November or December.

September 7!

The market occurs on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays starting in January thru the third weekend of Dec.

Market hours are 9am to 1pm, Eastern.


George Core Park Miss Zola's Dr, Port Saint Joe, FL


info@saltairmarket.com

117 Sailors Cove Drive Port Saint Joe, FL﻿

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿


“The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week during the time the bar is open.

http://www.scalloprepublic.com/the-kitchen-menu/


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

105 Good Morning Street, Port Saint Joe, FL




﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

