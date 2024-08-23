Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

GCSC’s President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists Announced for Summer 2024 Semester
Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College President, Glen McDonald has announced the students named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists for the Summer 2024 semester. The President’s List includes all full-time students (enrolled for 12 or more college credit hours) who earned a grade point average of 3.90 to 4.00. The Dean’s List is awarded to students enrolled in 12 or more college credit hours who earned a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89.
Students named to the President’s List are:
(Bay County) Gabrielle Astorga, Julia Bowers, Macayla Brady, Kaitlyn Bullion, Jade Curtis,
Melody Dickerson, Audrey Eichas, Carol Franco, Taylor Gillis, Michael Guynn, Molly Hall,
Cassandra Hutchinson, Courtney Inns, Trent Kirkland, Ranik Murphy, James Ovalle, Valerie Putz,
Jamilee Randolph, Olga Reynaldo, John Robideau, Timothy Swindell, Casey Taylor,
Christopher Taylor, Kimberly Tootill, Anthony Truppo, Melody Vazquez, Yuhan Wen,
Jenna Whitmore, Ralph Wolffe
(Gulf and Franklin counties) Mikaleh Graham, Kevin Swiney
Students named to the Dean’s List are:
(Bay County) Annakaye Cargill, Victoria Doyle, Charles Esco, James Ficke, Braydon Griffitts, Tyler Gustman, Amber Hood, Ashley Madry, Danielle McCluskey, Becky Miller, Malachi Miller, Makayla Pabalan, Quinten Page, Jack Simpson, Tara Smallwood, Jerica Stone, Sara Wojciechowski, Abdul Zafar
(Gulf and Franklin counties) Judson Griffies, Kimberly Sinor
