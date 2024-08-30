Florida’s Red Snapper Season will open again on September the 1st, so fishermen will be able to target the very popular fish on weekends through November.
The Fall season allows for 42-days of fishing and includes all weekends September through November, Friday through Sunday with longer fishing opportunities around holidays like Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving.
In case some of the weekends are ruined by rain, the state could add additional fishing opportunities at the end of the season.
This season applies to recreational fishermen fishing from private vessels in state and federal waters and to charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.
For those interested in participating in this year’s Gulf red snapper season, don’t forget that red snapper fishermen must get the Gulf Reef Fish Angler designation on their license.
You can do that for free on-line at www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
The Fall season allows for 42-days of fishing and includes all weekends September through November, Friday through Sunday with longer fishing opportunities around holidays like Veteran’s Day and Thanksgiving.
In case some of the weekends are ruined by rain, the state could add additional fishing opportunities at the end of the season.
This season applies to recreational fishermen fishing from private vessels in state and federal waters and to charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.
For those interested in participating in this year’s Gulf red snapper season, don’t forget that red snapper fishermen must get the Gulf Reef Fish Angler designation on their license.
You can do that for free on-line at www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment