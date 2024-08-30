UF/IFAS news for the week of Aug. 26, 2024: A UF researcher in space; Lizard population shifts; Post-Idalia adaptations

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning August 26, 2024
Recent research, programs, events and more.
We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
How do plants adapt when they go into space? UF/IFAS hopes to answer that question with a novel space-based experiment. A UF/IFAS horticultural sciences researcher launched with an experiment into suborbital space on a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. Learn about the purpose and goals of this exploration.
A team of UF/IFAS Invasion Science Research Institute scientists are looking at how invasive lizards, like the Peters’s rock agama, affect which animals mosquitoes bite and how this influences the spread of diseases in Florida.
One year ago, Hurricane Idalia hit Florida’s Big Bend, causing flooding, high winds and 12 deaths. The UF/IFAS Nature Coast Biological Station (NCBS) in Cedar Key suffered significant damage, including the loss of electrical equipment and a boat dock. Since then, NCBS has enhanced its resiliency, including adding a new mobile lab for research.
In a new Ask IFAS document, UF experts outline three new technologies that may help Florida oyster farmers increase their harvests. None of these technologies is being used in Florida yet because they’re cost-prohibitive for now, but that might change in the future, say UF/IFAS experts.
Researchers at UF/IFAS are harvesting their first crop of potentially disease-resistant wine grapes in Florida. The first crop at UF/IFAS’s Plant Science Research and Education Unit in Citra, Florida, of Pierce’s disease-resistant grapes showed no signs of disease.
Next month’s 40th anniversary York Distinguished Lecturer Series presentation will mark a pair of firsts for the UF/IFAS program: co-lecturers and a student art competition, featuring prize money. The hour-long lecture is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Harn Museum of Art. Admission is free and open to the public.
A recent study shows that partnering with social media influencers can improve crisis communication. Researchers from UF/IFAS and Bridgewater State University suggest collaboration between influencers, governments and non-profits to better manage public health emergencies.
Nuevo contenido en español para esta semana.
Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.
Como elemento básico de las dietas basadas en plantas, como la dieta mediterránea, el aceite de oliva ha sido ampliamente elogiado por su capacidad para reducir el riesgo de enfermedades cardíacas. Sin embargo, un estudio publicado recientemente por University of Florida sugiere que otros elementos de esta dieta podrían desempeñar un papel aún más importante en la obtención de beneficios para la salud.
News from across the UF/IFAS network.
Campuses across the country are welcoming their freshmen class. Here are some helpful tips thanks to students from UF/IFAS College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS) for a successful freshmen year.
Scalloping is a popular activity in the Sunshine State. Since 2015, Florida Sea Grant has held the annual Pensacola Bay Scallop Search. Trained volunteers survey pre-determined grids within Big Lagoon and Santa Rosa Sound. A new report for both the 2024 survey and the overall results since 2015 are now available.
Before you dig in, there are a few basic tips that will help you grow a successful vegetable garden in Central Florida from proper timing for seasonal vegetables, to soil prep, water, fertilizer and even pest management. In this episode, UF/IFAS experts will dig into deciding what to grow when and what you need to know as a Central Florida gardener.
Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.
What sets this cookbook apart is its accessibility and appeal to seasoned vegetarians, vegans and curious omnivores alike. The recipes aren’t just easy to make and delicious; they’re complemented by the author's engaging storytelling and sunny personality. Colorful illustrations enhance the culinary experience.
A.J. Lindsey, turf specialist with the UF/IFAS environmental horticulture department, discusses the three types of lawn grasses commonly found in Florida lawns. For more information, check out the Florida Lawn Handbook on Ask IFAS.
Visual learning: The Butterfly Life Cycle
Butterflies and moths undergo a complete metamorphosis, which means there are separate stages in the life cycle. Each stage looks completely different and serves a different purpose in the life of the insect. This infographic provides a close look at the process.
Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
News and Media Relations Team
No comments:
Post a Comment