Labor Day weekend is generally considered the end of Florida’s most active boating season and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants all boaters to remember to boat safely over the three-day holiday weekend.
Florida leads the nation with over 1 million registered vessels across the state and is known as a prime boating spot for residents and visitors.
Unfortunately, each year Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers respond to far too many tragic boating accidents that could have been prevented.
In 2023 there were 659 reported boating accidents in Florida waters leading to 79 deaths.
Franklin County had 7 boating accidents which led to 5 deaths and 6 injuries and over 57 thousand dollars in property damage.
Gulf County saw 3 boating accidents in 2023 with 3 injuries and Wakulla County had 3 boating accidents leading to 2 injuries.
Most boating deaths are due to drowning and most could have been avoided if the boater were simply wearing a life jacket.
A few other safety precautions that can save your life include remaining alert and sober while operating a boat, and having an engine shut-off switch at all times.
An engine shut-off switch is a safety lanyard that attaches from the boat operator to the ignition.
If it is disconnected, the engine will shut down, potentially preventing a boater who has fallen overboard from being injured by the moving propeller of a runaway boat.
More boating safety information can be found by visiting MyFWC.com/Boating
Florida leads the nation with over 1 million registered vessels across the state and is known as a prime boating spot for residents and visitors.
Unfortunately, each year Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers respond to far too many tragic boating accidents that could have been prevented.
In 2023 there were 659 reported boating accidents in Florida waters leading to 79 deaths.
Franklin County had 7 boating accidents which led to 5 deaths and 6 injuries and over 57 thousand dollars in property damage.
Gulf County saw 3 boating accidents in 2023 with 3 injuries and Wakulla County had 3 boating accidents leading to 2 injuries.
Most boating deaths are due to drowning and most could have been avoided if the boater were simply wearing a life jacket.
A few other safety precautions that can save your life include remaining alert and sober while operating a boat, and having an engine shut-off switch at all times.
An engine shut-off switch is a safety lanyard that attaches from the boat operator to the ignition.
If it is disconnected, the engine will shut down, potentially preventing a boater who has fallen overboard from being injured by the moving propeller of a runaway boat.
More boating safety information can be found by visiting MyFWC.com/Boating
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment