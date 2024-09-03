The Franklin County Tourist Development Council brought back two more Flagler Awards last week from the VISIT FLORIDA Governor’s Conference held in Orlando.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce got one too.
The Flagler Awards is an annual statewide competition recognizing outstanding Florida tourism marketing.
The Franklin County TDC was awarded a Silver Flagler award for its direct marketing campaign featuring the TDC’s e-newsletter and a Bronze Flagler for print advertising.
The TDC e-newsletter, which reaches a nationwide audience of more than 110,000 people each month, was recognized for its coverage of area events and activities.
The print ad was recognized for its effective design and messaging to the Canadian travel audience in Dreamscapes Magazine.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber brought home a Silver Flagler Award for its 2023 Butts-N-Clucks event promotion that brought the nationally-recognized Food Network Channel to Apalachicola and many visitors to the area during January when tourism numbers are traditionally low.
The winning campaigns were selected by national marketing and media professionals who judged entries submitted by hundreds of destination marketing organizations, destinations and nonprofit groups from across the state of Florida.
This makes the tenth VISIT FLORIDA Flagler award that the Franklin County TDC team has won in the last five years.
During the conference, TDC Director John Solomon presented a spotlight session titled “Winning Big by Promoting Small” in which he outlined how small Destination Marketing Organization can market lesser-known destinations by capitalizing on their unique amenities to win big in the tourism arena.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce got one too.
The Flagler Awards is an annual statewide competition recognizing outstanding Florida tourism marketing.
The Franklin County TDC was awarded a Silver Flagler award for its direct marketing campaign featuring the TDC’s e-newsletter and a Bronze Flagler for print advertising.
The TDC e-newsletter, which reaches a nationwide audience of more than 110,000 people each month, was recognized for its coverage of area events and activities.
The print ad was recognized for its effective design and messaging to the Canadian travel audience in Dreamscapes Magazine.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber brought home a Silver Flagler Award for its 2023 Butts-N-Clucks event promotion that brought the nationally-recognized Food Network Channel to Apalachicola and many visitors to the area during January when tourism numbers are traditionally low.
The winning campaigns were selected by national marketing and media professionals who judged entries submitted by hundreds of destination marketing organizations, destinations and nonprofit groups from across the state of Florida.
This makes the tenth VISIT FLORIDA Flagler award that the Franklin County TDC team has won in the last five years.
During the conference, TDC Director John Solomon presented a spotlight session titled “Winning Big by Promoting Small” in which he outlined how small Destination Marketing Organization can market lesser-known destinations by capitalizing on their unique amenities to win big in the tourism arena.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment