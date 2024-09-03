St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

King George is an 8-year-old 70-pound mixed breed. King George did not have a good prognosis during our visit with the doctor last week. There is a mass in his neck that the doc said is not good. King George is very well mannered and has never met a stranger. He is dog friendly and very sweet. We do not want him going through this tough time while in a shelter. The vet is recommending we keep an eye on the growth and possible surgery in the near future. If you are interested in meeting this gentle boy, please contact us for more information!
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
