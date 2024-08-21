Franklin County Commissioners have agreed to hire Pigott Asphalt out of Crawfordville to widen and resurface Hickory Dip Road in Eastpoint.
The company was one of four to bid on the job; their bid came in at just under 518 thousand dollars.
Hickory Dip is a little over a third of a mile long and connects North Bayshore Drive to Old Ferry Dock Road.
It is a mostly residential neighborhood, though it also is the entrance to the Franklin County Public Library.
The project will widen Hickory Dip Road from 18’ to 24’, as well as add pavement markings and upgrade signage.
Drainage improvements will include the replacement of dual 36” cross drains at Indian Creek.
The project is being fully funded by the Florida Department of Transportation.
