Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

Been dreaming of your second home and need someone to bring that dream to life?


Wendy Patrick Designs creates unique coastal interiors for custom second homes and luxury beach beach-front rental properties. Wendy is an experienced consultant on investment properties who can provide you with a custom look that also offers you the best R.O.I. From turn-key project management to design solutions, she turns your vacation vision into a reality.


Get your design project started today!

(678) 978-8377

wendypatrick.com

𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗱𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗱 is a premier source of fiber-based network solutions. They serve small rural communities around the United States by providing dependable home and business internet connectivity. Connect with them to receive service from one of the leading broadband internet providers in your area. Switch to Point Broadband’s fiber Internet today for faster speeds and reliable, local service. Living Life On Point means never missing a moment—stay connected when you need your internet most!

Text or Call 844-407-6468

www.point-broadband.com

A trip with Charisma Charters can be a business situation, a family outing, or a real fisherman's chance to catch that big one. Trips for eight hours are inshore trolling for kings, Spanish, blues, blue dolphin, little tuna, ling (or cobia), and some light tackle fishing on our man-made reefs or sunken boats. Off-shore fishing is 12 hours for grouper and snapper. Longer trips are also available. All fishing licenses, tackle and equipment are furnished. You bring only your food and drink.


Reservations are accepted by calling (850) 648-8211. Evenings are the best time to call. A 10% gratuity for the mate/deckhand is requested.

Come and join the fun. Charisma Charters can provide you and your family and friends with great fishing, plus the knowledge that you will be in safe hands with a good captain, on good boats, in some of the prettiest and most productive waters in the world.

104 Miramar Dr., Mexico Beach, FL 32456

 (850) 648-8211

fish.charismacharters@gmail.com

www.charismacharters.com

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. is actively hiring long-term career positions at our Port St Joe shipyard. Positions offer competitive wages, bonuses, and full benefits including a 401(k)-retirement plan.

Eastern Shipbuilding is a workplace that prioritizes hiring veterans. We are proud to have many veterans on our team.

At Eastern Shipbuilding, it’s more than a job, it’s a career! JOIN the team here: https://www.easternshipbuilding.com/careers/






