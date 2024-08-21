Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

NEW 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧
A trip with Charisma Charters can be a business situation, a family outing, or a real fisherman's chance to catch that big one. Trips for eight hours are inshore trolling for kings, Spanish, blues, blue dolphin, little tuna, ling (or cobia), and some light tackle fishing on our man-made reefs or sunken boats. Off-shore fishing is 12 hours for grouper and snapper. Longer trips are also available. All fishing licenses, tackle and equipment are furnished. You bring only your food and drink.
Reservations are accepted by calling (850) 648-8211. Evenings are the best time to call. A 10% gratuity for the mate/deckhand is requested.
Come and join the fun. Charisma Charters can provide you and your family and friends with great fishing, plus the knowledge that you will be in safe hands with a good captain, on good boats, in some of the prettiest and most productive waters in the world.
Charisma Charters
104 Miramar Dr., Mexico Beach, FL 32456
(850) 648-8211
fish.charismacharters@gmail.com
www.charismacharters.com
