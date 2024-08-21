FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Reports: Aug. 9-15

CASES
Franklin County
- Officer Hartzog observed a vessel violating the no wake zone on the river while patrolling Highway 98 in Carrabelle. He observed the individual come to a stop and begin fishing along the riverbank. The officer announced himself and conducted an inspection. Upon preforming a resource and boating safety inspection, Officer Hartzog observed the subject to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The individual was arrested and transported to Franklin County jail.
Wakulla County
- Officers T. Nelson and Hartzog were patrolling on Ochlockonee River and observed a single occupied vessel with gear on board consistent with fishing. The officers stopped the vessel to conduct a resource inspection and observed the subject possessed over the daily bag limit of largemouth bass and possessed multiple fish over the allowed size limit. The subject had multiple previous violations for the same violations and was cited accordingly.
OFFSHORE PATROL
- While conducting vessel patrol in federal waters south of Franklin County, Officers Hartzog, T. Nelson, and L. Mcleod observed a commercial fishing vessel with multiple individuals on board fishing. The officers conducted a resource and boating safety inspection and located multiple grouper fillets and on the hooks, being used as bait. The officers documented the violations and forwarded details of the violation to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
- While conducting vessel patrol in federal waters south of Franklin County, Officers Hartzog, T. Nelson, and L. Mcleod conducted a resource and boating safety inspection on a recreational fishing vessel with multiple individuals on board fishing. The officers located an out-of-season gray triggerfish and undersized African pompano. The officers cited the violations accordingly.
