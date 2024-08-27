Franklin County Commissioners voted this month to extend the contract with Alliant and Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to manage Weems Memorial Hospital.
Alliant initially took over management at the hospital in 2020, and the contract was extended by an additional year in 2023.
The current contract will expire on October 31st.
This extension will continue for an additional 6 months.
