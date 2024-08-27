The Franklin country Elections Office is reminding people to get registered to vote for the November election.
You have until October 7th to get registered to vote or make party changes to your current registration, but you shouldn’t wait till the last minute to get it done.
You can get registered or update your voter registration on-line at www.votefranklinfl.gov
There are a number of local races that will be decided in the general election, including Tax collector, School Superintendent and District 3 county commissioner.
There will also be a number of state and federal races, including president, US Senate, and Congress.
There will also be a number of constitutional amendments on the November ballot.
