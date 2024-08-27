Franklin County’s youth soccer
program is getting ready for a new season.
The program is signing up
children aged 4 to 12 to play this year.
The final registration will be
held at the DW Wilson Sports complex in Apalachicola on Saturday from 11 to 2.
Or you can register at any
Centennial Bank location.
The cost to play is 60 dollars
for the first child and 55 dollars for additional children.
The last day to register is
Saturday, August the 31st.
The soccer program is also
looking for adults to serve as coaches, referees, volunteers and team sponsors.
If you would like to help, call
Betty Sasnett at 850-653-7598 for more information.
