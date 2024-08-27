Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Franklin County’s youth soccer program is getting ready for a new season

The program is signing up children aged 4 to 12 to play this year.

 

The final registration will be held at the DW Wilson Sports complex in Apalachicola on Saturday from 11 to 2.

 

Or you can register at any Centennial Bank location.

 

The cost to play is 60 dollars for the first child and 55 dollars for additional children.

 

The last day to register is Saturday, August the 31st.

 

The soccer program is also looking for adults to serve as coaches, referees, volunteers and team sponsors.

 

If you would like to help, call Betty Sasnett at 850-653-7598 for more information.





