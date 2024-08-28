Franklin County is moving forward on a plan to upgrade its sports parks in Apalachicola and Carrabelle in an effort to attract more youth sports tournaments to our area.
County commissioners feel that upgrading the DW Wilson Sports Complex in Apalachicola and the Will Kendrick Sports complex in Carrabelle will encourage sports tourism and bring more families to our area.
Some of the planned upgrades in phase 1 include batting cages, pickleball courts and bleacher improvements at the two sites, along with the addition of a football field press box at the Will Kendrick Park.
Commissioners agreed last week to move forward with the enhancements which begins with collecting costs for the work and advertising for bids for any improvements estimated to exceed $25,000.
