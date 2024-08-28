Franklin County has been awarded just over 4.1 million dollars in federal construction funding to help alleviate flooding issues on St. George Island.
Roads in the center of the island tend to get covered with water when it rains, making it dangerous for drivers and pedestrians.
This storm water project will install nearly 3700 linear feet of piping to provide storm water drainage for the commercial district of St. George Island from 3rd Street East to 3rd Street West.
The project also includes asphalt patching and resurfacing, sod improvements, and other restoration activities.
Franklin County has been waiting for this money for quite a while.
Planning for the project began nearly 5 and a half years ago, and the design and permitting for the project were finalized last August.
But since then, the construction funding application has moved slowly through an extensive federal review process.
But the money is available now, so Franklin County commissioners agreed this month to accept the funding and to begin seeking bids for the project.
