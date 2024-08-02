Franklin County residents can get sandbags this afternoon

Due to the predicted rainfall from potential tropical cyclone four, Franklin County will be opening sandbag locations from 1:00PM - 5:00PM.
We are no longer providing filled sandbags; we will have empty bags and sand available at each location.
We will have a couple of shovels at each location, however we recommend bringing our own shovel.
If you are physically incapable of filling the sandbags and are in need of assistance please call our office at 850-650-8977 or email Jessical@franklincountyflorida.com. The sandbag locations are listed below:
The Old State Yard- 1090 Bluff Rd, Apalachicola, FL
Vrooman Park- 30 6th St, Eastpoint, FL
Old Courthouse Annex - 1647 HWY 98, Carrabelle, FL
SGI Firehouse - 324 E Pine Ave, St. George Island, FL
Pay close attention to local weather conditions and go to the Emergency Management website at https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/ for more weather information.
