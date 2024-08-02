Friday, August 2, 2024

Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Join Gulf County shops and boutiques for First Friday Sip & Shop, every month, from 5-7pm ET for beverages, light hors d'oeuvres, art, music and more! You will find great deals and good times on and around Reid Avenue at participating businesses! After shopping, stay in the business district for dinner and entertainment!

This weekend!

The market occurs on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays starting in January thru the third weekend of Dec.

Market hours are 9am to 1pm, Eastern.


George Core Park Miss Zola's Dr, Port Saint Joe, FL


info@saltairmarket.com

September 25 - Kristal Smallwood with Gulf Coast State College

October 23 - Michael Chriszt with the Federal Reserve Bank

*NO Lunch in November or December.

117 Sailors Cove Drive Port Saint Joe, FL﻿

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿


“The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week during the time the bar is open.

http://www.scalloprepublic.com/the-kitchen-menu/


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

105 Good Morning Street, Port Saint Joe, FL




﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

