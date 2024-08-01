Governor Ron DeSantis, on Thursday, issued a state of emergency for much of Florida in preparation for the potential landfall of a storm that is currently forming in the Atlantic.
That includes much of our area including Franklin, Gulf, Wakulla and Liberty Counties.
The storm is currently not well organized, but is forecast to organize and develop into a tropical depression over the weekend and early next week over the eastern Gulf of Mexico near the Florida Peninsula.
At this time, the most significant threat is heavy rainfall over most of the State, with the possibility of at least twelve inches of rainfall over the next seven days which could lead to flash flooding, river flooding, coastal flooding, erosion, and power outages.
This emergency declaration allows state officials to make critical resources available to areas that may be impacted by the storm.
The emergency declaration also starts Florida’s price gouging law which prohibits extreme increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, ice, gas, hotels, lumber and water during the declared state of emergency.
The law also includes rent for dwelling units and self-storage facilities.
Anyone who suspects price gouging should report it to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.
