Franklin County was spared some of the worst effects of Hurricane Debby as the Category 1 storm passed to our east.
Hurricane Debby made landfall near Steinhatchee at around 7 o’clock Monday morning with maximum sustained winds of about 80 miles an hour.
The storm brought some gusty winds to our area, and some storm surge, but the worst of the storm remained on its eastern side where it brought heavy rains and very high storm surge to much of central Florida and the Big bend.
Alligator Point reported wind gusts around 55 miles an hour.
The storm is now expected to continue to drench the southeast as it moves across North and Central Florida and into Georgia before moving into the Atlantic Ocean.
Emergency Management officials will conduct a more complete damage assessment over the next few days.
If you suffered damages as a result of Hurricane Debby, please report them on the Franklin County Emergency management website at www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/
