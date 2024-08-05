St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Maisey! I am a 6-month-old mixed breed weighing about 30 pounds right now. I am an absolute doll! I am dog and cat friendly. I was briefly in a foster home and was an angel! I am playful and energetic but also love snuggles. I would make a wonderful addition to any family. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port
St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
