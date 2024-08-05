Monday, August 5, 2024

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week








Hi, I'm Maisey! I am a 6-month-old mixed breed weighing about 30 pounds right now. I am an absolute doll! I am dog and cat friendly. I was briefly in a foster home and was an angel! I am playful and energetic but also love snuggles. I would make a wonderful addition to any family. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!

 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

Call: 850-227-1103

info@sjbhumanesociety.org





