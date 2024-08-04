Wakulla County has voluntary evacuation in effect - here is their interactive evacuation map

Knowing your evacuation zone and route is a critical first step in being prepared for natural disasters that may impact our community. To prepare our citizens we have created a static map that shows Wakulla's evacuation zones as well as primary and alternate evacuation routes. (Above is a button linked to our interactive Hurricane Evacuation Map, this tool can help identify which zone you are in and what shelters are open)
Remember, there are multiple routes available for you and your families to choose from if the need to evacuate arises. Now is the time to plan and prepare, we encourage you all to review the map to identify your evacuation zone and plan an evacuation route just in case.
