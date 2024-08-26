Franklin county will be awarded $750,000 to begin the planning and design for a new communication system for first responders and county departments.
The money is coming through Triumph Gulf Coast, which was created to help North Florida Counties impacted by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.
The group voted last week to advance the request to final grant award negotiations.
The proposed communications system will be needed when the state transitions to a banded 800 MHz radio system.
It will also provide much better and secure communications between local and state agencies including Franklin County EMS and Fire, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Franklin County Road Department, Franklin County School District, Weems Hospital, Carrabelle Police Department, and the City of Apalachicola Police Department.
The 750-thousand-dollar grant is for phase 1 of the project, which includes hiring a professional consultant to evaluate the current system, identifying options for the upgrade and assisting with the procurement and vendor selection process.
A fully operational radio communication system will require purchasing property and constructing radio communications towers, programming, base stations, and purchasing radios for all first responder groups.
Phase 2, which has not yet been funded, will include the purchase and installation of the system and staff training.
The money is coming through Triumph Gulf Coast, which was created to help North Florida Counties impacted by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.
The group voted last week to advance the request to final grant award negotiations.
The proposed communications system will be needed when the state transitions to a banded 800 MHz radio system.
It will also provide much better and secure communications between local and state agencies including Franklin County EMS and Fire, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Franklin County Road Department, Franklin County School District, Weems Hospital, Carrabelle Police Department, and the City of Apalachicola Police Department.
The 750-thousand-dollar grant is for phase 1 of the project, which includes hiring a professional consultant to evaluate the current system, identifying options for the upgrade and assisting with the procurement and vendor selection process.
A fully operational radio communication system will require purchasing property and constructing radio communications towers, programming, base stations, and purchasing radios for all first responder groups.
Phase 2, which has not yet been funded, will include the purchase and installation of the system and staff training.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment