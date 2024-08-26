Florida’s second sales tax holiday for
hurricane supplies began on Saturday and continues through Friday September the
6th.
The sales tax
holiday comes right before the peak time of hurricane season.
For the next two weeks you don’t have to pay
the state’s six-percent sales tax on a number of items that are vital during
disasters including most pet food.
Tax free items also include flashlights, radios
and tarps.
You can buy first aid kits, gas or diesel fuel
tanks, and ice chests as well as smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.
You will also be able to purchase ground anchor
systems or tie-down kits selling for $100 or less and nonelectric food storage
coolers selling for $60 or less.
You can even buy portable generators up to 3000
dollars and of course batteries.
If you are unsure about what you might need
should a major storm hit our area this year, you can go to the Franklin County
emergency Management website to see what is needed for a well-stocked hurricane
survival kit.
https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Disaster-Survival-Guide-3.pdf
No comments:
Post a Comment