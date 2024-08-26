Wakulla County is looking for two volunteers to serve on
that county's Tourist Development Council.
The TDC promotes tourism to the county and helps groups
that bring visitors to Wakulla County.
The Wakulla County TDC has 9 members that serve 4-year
terms.
In order to serve on the board, you have to vote in
Wakulla County and own or operate a tourist related business.
If you are interested in learning more, you can find more
information and the membership application at visitwakulla.com.
The deadline to apply is September 5th.
