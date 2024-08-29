Governor Ron DeSantis has reappointed Kellie Ralston and Anna Upton to the Northwest Florida Water Management District.
The Northwest Florida Water Management District is a 9-member board which oversees water issues across North Florida from the St. Marks River Basin in Jefferson County to the Perdido River in Escambia County.
Kellie Ralston, of Tallahassee, is the Vice President of Conservation and Public Policy for the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust.
She has served on the Water Management District since 2020.
She also serves on the Environmental Regulation Commission, is Chair of the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee, and is a member of the American Fisheries Advisory Committee.
Anna Upton, also of Tallahassee, is the Chief Executive Officer of The Everglades Trust and the Managing Member of Anna H. Upton, P.L.
She is a member of the Florida Bar, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, and the United States District Courts for the Middle, Northern, and Southern Districts of Florida.
She has served on the Water Management District since 2022.
