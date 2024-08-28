With deer hunting season getting closer, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is trying to raise awareness about Chronic Wasting Disease, and have scheduled a public meeting about the issue next week in Marianna.
Chronic wasting disease is a contagious, neurological disease that is always fatal in deer but does not seem to affect people.
It was first detected in Florida in June 2023, and it is one of the most serious wildlife diseases facing Florida’s deer population and poses a significant economic and environmental risk for Florida’s rural communities.
Signs of the disease can include extreme weight loss and abnormal behaviors such as listlessness, lowering of the head, inattentiveness toward people, walking in circles, staggering and standing with a wide stance.
The National Deer Association will host a public meeting at the Jackson County Agricultural Center in Marianna on September the 4th to inform the public about Florida’s continuing response to this disease:
This event will bring together leading experts to discuss Florida’s strategy for managing Chronic Wasting Disease, the broader implications for conservation and the economic impact on local communities.
