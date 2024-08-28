Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


For more than 25 years Farnsley Wealth Management LLC has been helping individuals and businesses create a financial roadmap to help them reach their goals.


At Farnsley Wealth Management, LLC, your interests always come first — they work with you to develop a comprehensive retirement or investment management strategy that’s specific to your needs and goals.


Join us this Wednesday, August 26, from 12-1 pm ET, for a Lunch & Learn at the St. Joseph Bay Golf Club's exclusive restaurant, Pomodoro Italian Grill and Bar located at 700 Country Club Rd, in Port St Joe.


Our speaker will be Aaron Farnsley, with Farnsley Wealth Management will talk about How to Choose the Right Retirement Plan for Your Business.


We look forward to seeing you there!

 

Farnsley Wealth Management

202 Marina Drive, Suite 302, Port Saint Joe, FL

(850) 227-3336 

https://farnsley.com

HM Plumbing offers reliable and professional plumbing services delivered with exceptional quality and customer satisfaction.


They Offer a Range of Services to Meet Your Needs! Their plumbing company provides comprehensive services, including installation, repair, maintenance, and emergency response, for residential and commercial clients.


Ready to get started? Contact HM Plumbing today!

HM Plumbing

 (706) 728-3458

info@hmeplumbing.com

https://www.heathmartinplumbing.com"

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗔𝘁 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗼𝗻 𝗛𝗶𝗹𝗹 focuses on residents' Independence. They offer large spacious private rooms, porches with private doors which are perfect for pets, and access at all times to enjoy the warm Florida sunshine.


Independence is important to their residents but knowing that care is available around the clock from their dedicated staff adds peace of mind for them and their families. That includes transportation to appointments, shopping or even grabbing lunch at a local restaurant.


Our Home at Beacon Hill offers the best of amenities at the best value in Port St. Joe.


They are a small community which allows their residents to make new friends, socialize and spend time together that could be as simple as watching TV or working on ART and CRAFTS.

Our Home At Beacon Hill

141 Kaelyn, Port Saint Joe, FL

(833) 816-0049

www.seniorhomes.com/florida/port-saint-joe/our-home-at-beacon-hill

Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. is actively hiring long-term career positions at our Port St Joe shipyard. Positions offer competitive wages, bonuses, and full benefits including a 401(k)-retirement plan.

Eastern Shipbuilding is a workplace that prioritizes hiring veterans. We are proud to have many veterans on our team.

At Eastern Shipbuilding, it’s more than a job, it’s a career! JOIN the team here: https://www.easternshipbuilding.com/careers/


