Gulf Coast State College Education Encore Starts Soon

Panama City, FL – Registration is open for Education Encore’s Fall semester and classes are beginning soon. Students can choose from a variety of personal enrichment and development courses offered in-person.
Education Encore is a non-credit enrichment program offered by Gulf Coast State College’s Continuing Education Department.
“Education Encore is the best educational, informative, fun, and social event for the semester with no stress,” states Encore student, Susan Anderson.
Panama City Campus Fall 2024
Six consecutive Fridays; Friday, September 20, to Friday, October 25.
Fee to attend is $125.
For more information and to view the digital catalog, visit www.gulfcoast.edu/encore or call (850) 873-3583.
