Monday, August 12, 2024

The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab invites you to show your support for their important work by becoming a member

                The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab invites you to show your support for their important work by becoming a member.

 

Members of the aquarium enjoy free admission to the aquarium for the length of their membership and they get a 10% discount off all items in the aquarium gift shop.

 

And by becoming a member, you help support their mission of giving people an appreciation for the diversity of life in the sea and a desire to protect it.

 

Besides the aquarium in Panacea, the Marine lab provides touch tanks, graphic exhibits and conducts field trips to provide a “hands-on” experience enabling students to touch, smell, and hear the odd and interesting creatures of the Gulf of Mexico.

 

Individual memberships are only 45 dollars a year, and family memberships are only 85 dollars for a family of 4.

 

If you would like to find out more about becoming a member, go on-line to https://gulfspecimen.org/memberships/





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment