The
Gulf Specimen Marine Lab invites you to show your support for their important
work by becoming a member.
Members of the aquarium enjoy free admission to the
aquarium for the length of their membership and they get a 10% discount off all
items in the aquarium gift shop.
And by becoming a member, you help support their mission of
giving people an appreciation for the diversity of life in the sea and a desire
to protect it.
Besides the aquarium in Panacea, the Marine lab provides touch
tanks, graphic exhibits and conducts field trips to provide a “hands-on”
experience enabling students to touch, smell, and hear the odd and interesting
creatures of the Gulf of Mexico.
Individual memberships are only 45 dollars a year, and
family memberships are only 85 dollars for a family of 4.
If you would like to find out more about becoming a member,
go on-line to https://gulfspecimen.org/memberships/
No comments:
Post a Comment