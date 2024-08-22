Gulf Coast State College has announced the students named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists for Gulf and Franklin County students for the Summer 2024 semester.
The President’s Honor List includes all full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.90 to 4.00.
The Dean’s List is awarded to students who earned a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89.
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the President’s Honor List are: Mikaleh Graham and Kevin Swiney.
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the Dean’s List are: Judson Griffies and Kimberly Sinor.
The President’s Honor List includes all full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.90 to 4.00.
The Dean’s List is awarded to students who earned a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89.
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the President’s Honor List are: Mikaleh Graham and Kevin Swiney.
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the Dean’s List are: Judson Griffies and Kimberly Sinor.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment