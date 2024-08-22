The Florida Public Service Commission this week approved a multiyear rate agreement for Duke Energy Florida, which should lower customer rates beginning next year.
The agreement allows an average annual 2% bill increase over the next three-years.
However, the 2022 fuel under-recovery, storm restoration cost recovery and some legacy purchased power contracts will expire by year-end 2024.
The removal of these costs will lower customer bills in 2025.
Duke Energy projects typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours will save an estimated $8.26, or approximately 5%, on their electric bills in January 2025 when compared to December 2024.
The agreement also enables Duke Energy Florida to continue making investments to reduce outages, shorten response times, and meet future energy demands, while increasing clean, solar generation for its 2 million customers in Florida.
