The Keep Franklin County Beautiful Organization is moving
forward on a plan to buy a bottle crushing machine – but they need your help.
The machine can crush bottles into sand, which can then be
used for all types of things like beach restoration, filling sandbags, and even
for road work.
The machine is portable so it can be taken to special
events and the group is working with a bar in Apalachicola to help them test
run it.
And better yet, it keeps the bottles out of the landfill so
landfill space can be used for items that can’t be recycled.
The machine will cost about 10 thousand dollars.
So far, the group has raised about 3000 dollars, so any
donation you make will be greatly appreciated.
If you would like to make a donation, Keep Franklin County
Beautiful is a 5013c non-profit group so your donations are tax deductible.
If you go to the Keep Franklin County Beautiful Facebook
page, you will find a QR code that lets you make a donation electronically.
Checks can be made out to “Keep Franklin County Beautiful”
at 133 Avenue C in Apalachicola.
The zip code is 32320.
