If you are concerned about the heat and how it could affect you or people in your family, The national Weather Service recently released a new on-line Heat Risk Tool.
HeatRisk is a color-numeric index that uses weather, climate, and CDC heat-health data to forecast risk of heat-related impacts to occur over each 24-hour period in the upcoming 7-day forecast period.
HeatRisk is designed to help people understand what the forecast heat means to them.
It also provides information to heat-sensitive populations who may need to take action before extreme heat moves into an area.
You can find the link to the heat risk tool on this story on the Oyster Radio Facebook page and at oysterradio.com.
https://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/heatrisk/
And remember, excessive heat can sneak up on you and lead to heat exhaustion or worse.
Heat exhaustion is a mild form of heat-related illness that can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures and inadequate or unbalanced replacement of fluids.
Some of the warning signs of heat exhaustion include Heavy sweating, Muscle cramps and Weakness, Dizziness and even Fainting.
Those most prone to heat exhaustion are elderly people, people with high blood pressure and people working or exercising in a hot environment.
And also remember to never leave children, vulnerable individuals, or pets unattended in vehicle.
Florida has had at least 116 child hot car deaths between 1990-2023.
The inside of a vehicle can heat up by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes and a child’s body temperature can rise three to five times faster than an adult.
Heatstroke in a closed vehicle can occur when the temperature is as low as 57 degrees outside.
