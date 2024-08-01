Thursday, August 1, 2024

            If you find a tree frog that is bigger than your average tree frog, it could be an invasive species called the Cuban Tree Frog.

 

As the name implies, Cuban treefrogs are from Cuba; they arrived in Florida around 1920 mostly likely in cargo ships. 

 

They have mostly kept themselves in the southern part of the state because they can’t tolerate North Florida winters, but that seems to be changing.

 

There are now multiple records of Cuban Tree Frogs being found in panhandle counties, including in Franklin County.

 

In fact, a few of the frogs that were found in Franklin County are now in a terrarium at the Extension Office in Apalachicola, so you can see them for yourself.

 

Cuban treefrogs can reach six inches, which is much larger than our local tree frogs.

 

Cuban treefrogs are known to consume native frogs, wiping them out of many areas in the state. 

 

Like most invasive species, they reproduce at high rates and have few predators.

 

If you think you may have seen a Cuban treefrog, contact the county extension office to verify identification before you try to remove them.

 

The extension office is at 261 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries Street at the Mill Pond in Apalachicola or call them at 850-653-9337.

 

If you touch the frogs, make sure you wash your hands immediately.

 

Some people experience a very strong skin reaction after touching Cuban treefrogs.

 

Also, make sure you don't rub your eyes before washing your hands.




