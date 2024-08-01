If you find a tree frog that is
bigger than your average tree frog, it could be an invasive species called the
Cuban Tree Frog.
As
the name implies, Cuban treefrogs are from Cuba; they arrived in Florida around
1920 mostly likely in cargo ships.
They
have mostly kept themselves in the southern part of the state because they
can’t tolerate North Florida winters, but that seems to be changing.
There
are now multiple records of Cuban Tree Frogs being found in panhandle counties,
including in Franklin County.
In
fact, a few of the frogs that were found in Franklin County are now in a
terrarium at the Extension Office in Apalachicola, so you can see them for
yourself.
Cuban
treefrogs can reach six inches, which is much larger than our local tree frogs.
Cuban
treefrogs are known to consume native frogs, wiping them out of many areas in
the state.
Like
most invasive species, they reproduce at high rates and have few predators.
If
you think you may have seen a Cuban treefrog, contact the county extension
office to verify identification before you try to remove them.
The
extension office is at 261 Dr. Frederick S. Humphries
Street at the Mill Pond in Apalachicola or call them at 850-653-9337.
If you touch the frogs, make
sure you wash your hands immediately.
Some people experience a very strong skin reaction after
touching Cuban treefrogs.
Also, make sure you don't rub your eyes before washing your
hands.
