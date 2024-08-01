Thursday, August 1, 2024

Porch Fest Apalach is looking for sponsors for 2024


Porch Fest was created during the pandemic as a way for people to get outdoors and safely listen to live music.

 

Last year over 25 bands and 60 performers took over stages and porches around Apalachicola to perform for hundreds of people.

 

Porchfest has become very popular and is now an annual event raising money for local non-profits.

 

Last year, the event raised over 15 thousand dollars for the Elder Care community Council.

 

This year’s event will raise money for Bring Me A Book Forgotten Coast.

 

Much of the money is raised through corporate and private sponsorships.

 

Sponsorships can range from Music Loving friends sponsors at 100 dollars to a Lafayette Stage Sponsor at 2500.00.

 

Each level includes a swag bag along with various levels of promotions.

 

If you would like to make a donation, or become a sponsor, you can go on-line to https://porchfestapalach.com/

 

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100027587815584




http://live.oysterradio.com/
