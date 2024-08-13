If you own an aquaculture lease in Franklin, Gulf or Wakulla counties that suffered damage because of Hurricane Debby, you may be eligible for a low interest loan to repair the damage.
Florida farmers, ranchers, and growers impacted by Hurricane Debby can now apply for low-interest and interest-free loans of up to 500,000 dollars through the Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program.
Loans can be used to restore, repair, or replace essential physical property – including fences, equipment, greenhouses, and other buildings – or to remove vegetative debris.
Impacted producers are encouraged to take photos of any property damage sustained from Hurricane Debby and to save all receipts for recovery efforts and supplies.
Specific details on the application process are available at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services webpage.
https://www.fdacs.gov/Agriculture-Industry/Agriculture-and-Aquaculture-Producers-Natural-Disaster-Recovery-Loan-Program
