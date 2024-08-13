FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

This is Copper and he has ears for days! This
cutie is 9 weeks old and just the sweetest pup. He is a happy, loving and
playful baby who would love to grow up with some kids of his own!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
