People who would like to help protect Florida’s sea turtles and manatees can do so very easily by buying a 5-dollar sea turtle or manatee decal.
Every Summer, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers new decals to benefit the manatee and sea turtle programs.
The funds raised support manatee and sea turtle rescue and recovery efforts, research, management needs and help produce educational materials.
This year’s decals emphasize the importance of conserving Florida’s waterways and beaches for manatees and sea turtles:
The “Protect Your Waterways, Protect Their Home” manatee decals provide a reminder that manatees are found throughout Florida’s waterways including rivers, bays, canals and coastal areas.
The theme of the sea turtle decal is “A Generation of Protection Brings Record Results” which highlights Florida’s efforts to protect sea turtles that resulted in record numbers of loggerhead and green sea turtle nests in 2023.
The decals are available at local tax collector's offices or you can order them online by going to www.MyFWC.com/Manatee or MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle and clicking on “Decals.”
You can also contribute to manatee and sea turtle conservation through purchasing a “Save the Manatee” or “Helping Sea Turtles Survive” specialty license plate at your local tax collector’s office.
This is the 32nd year FWC decals have been created for the Save the Manatee Trust Fund and Marine Resources Conservation Trust Fund.
Every Summer, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers new decals to benefit the manatee and sea turtle programs.
The funds raised support manatee and sea turtle rescue and recovery efforts, research, management needs and help produce educational materials.
This year’s decals emphasize the importance of conserving Florida’s waterways and beaches for manatees and sea turtles:
The “Protect Your Waterways, Protect Their Home” manatee decals provide a reminder that manatees are found throughout Florida’s waterways including rivers, bays, canals and coastal areas.
The theme of the sea turtle decal is “A Generation of Protection Brings Record Results” which highlights Florida’s efforts to protect sea turtles that resulted in record numbers of loggerhead and green sea turtle nests in 2023.
The decals are available at local tax collector's offices or you can order them online by going to www.MyFWC.com/Manatee or MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle and clicking on “Decals.”
You can also contribute to manatee and sea turtle conservation through purchasing a “Save the Manatee” or “Helping Sea Turtles Survive” specialty license plate at your local tax collector’s office.
This is the 32nd year FWC decals have been created for the Save the Manatee Trust Fund and Marine Resources Conservation Trust Fund.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment