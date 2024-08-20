Local property owners should be receiving their TRIM
notices from the county over the next few weeks.
TRIM Stands for “Truth in Millage” - The notices are being
mailed from the Property Appraisers office this month.
TRIM notices inform taxpayers of the proposed millage rates
set by local taxing authorities as well as the dates, times and locations of
public budget hearings.
The TRIM Notice is not a bill, but rather an estimate of
your taxes based on the proposed tax rates by taxing authority, your property
value and exemptions.
If you have not received your TRIM notice by the end of the
month, you should contact the Property Appraisers Office to make sure yours is
being sent to the proper address.
The final public budget hearings for the county budget will
be held on Tuesday, September the 3rd and Tuesday, September the 17th
at 5:15 in the afternoon.
They are held at the Franklin County Courthouse annex in
Apalachicola.
