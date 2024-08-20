Beach front property owners along portions of St. George Island, Carrabelle beach and Alligator Point should have received a licensing agreement in the mail asking permission to plant and maintain sea oats on their property.
The 18-month licensing agreement is part of a one and a half million-dollar countywide dune restoration project to restore sand dunes and coastal hammocks at the two county beach park locations including the St. George Island Lighthouse Park and Carrabelle Beach Park.
It includes a county-wide dune vegetation project to install varied vegetation along 11 miles of public beaches including four miles of St. George Island, .8 miles along Carrabelle Beach, 5 miles of Alligator Point and 1.2 miles of Bald Point.
The project will require nearly 171 thousand plants.
Property owners along the 11 miles of the project area will have to sign the licensing agreement which will grant access to only the planting area along the shore for approximately six months for planting and an additional twelve months thereafter to monitor the plants.
The designated planting zone is expected to occupy a maximum of ten feet of cross-shore width within the existing dune system.
The contractor will likely access the project area through existing public beach access points and traverse along the beach to reach the designated planting zone on beachfront property owners’ lots.
Planting is expected to begin next spring, before the beginning of sea turtle nesting season.
The licensing agreements must be executed and received by the coastal engineers by August 31st, for a property to be included in the project, so please fill it out and return it as quickly as possible.
