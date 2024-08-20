Primary elections are being held today so be sure to get out and vote.
Polling stations will be open from 7 AM till 7 PM.
The only local race that will be decided in the primary is for District 1 County Commissioner between incumbent Ricky Jones and Russell Alan Turner, both of whom are running as Republicans.
Republicans will also vote for their local Republican Committeeman – that race is between Rick Watson and John Helms.
Democrats are also voting for their candidate for US Senator and for State Senator District 3, while republicans will also vote for State Senator District 3 as well as their candidate for US Congress.
Oyster Radio will bring you the results from today’s election after the polls close this evening.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment