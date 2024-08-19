St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, Meet Cali and Cleo! They are a bonded pair of Catahoula mixes, presumably mother and daughter, who came in through animal control at the end of July. Cali, the darker of the two, is around 2 years old weighing 50 lbs. Cleo is around 10 months old weighing 45 lbs. They are both incredibly affectionate and love toys. Cali and Cleo would make wonderful additions to almost any home. Come by the shelter to meet Cali, Cleo and all of their friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
