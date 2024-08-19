Monday, August 19, 2024

The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve’ s updated management plan has been approved by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

.

 

The Estuarine Research Reserve is one of 26 reserves in the nation.

 

It oversees more than 50 miles of the Apalachicola River, as well as 246,000 acres of floodplain, salt marsh, barrier islands, estuary and uplands in 5 counties.

 

The management plan identifies the Reserve’s goals for the next 10 years and covers everything from the reserve's: strategic goals and objectives; to its administrative structure.

 

It also covers programs for conducting research and monitoring, education, and training; resource management, volunteer support, and consideration for future land acquisition among other items.

 

The revised management plan will focus on addressing specific coastal management issues including hydrological changes in the Apalachicola River and floodplain; coastal development; and climate change and extreme events.

 

The Reserve's revised management plan replaces the plan previously approved in 2015.

 

The approved Apalachicola Reserve management plan can be downloaded or viewed at https://floridadep.gov/​rcp/​nerr-apalachicola/​documents/​apalachicola-nerr-management-plan





