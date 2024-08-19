The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve’ s updated management plan has been approved by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

.
The Estuarine Research Reserve is one of
26 reserves in the nation.
It oversees more than 50 miles of the
Apalachicola River, as well as 246,000 acres of floodplain, salt marsh, barrier
islands, estuary and uplands in 5 counties.
The management plan identifies the
Reserve’s goals for the next 10 years and covers everything from the reserve's:
strategic goals and objectives; to its administrative structure.
It also covers programs for conducting
research and monitoring, education, and training; resource management, volunteer
support, and consideration for future land acquisition among other items.
The revised management plan will focus
on addressing specific coastal management issues including hydrological changes
in the Apalachicola River and floodplain; coastal development; and climate
change and extreme events.
The Reserve's revised management plan replaces
the plan previously approved in 2015.
The approved Apalachicola Reserve
management plan can be downloaded or viewed at https://floridadep.gov/rcp/nerr-apalachicola/documents/apalachicola-nerr-management-plan
