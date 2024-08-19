Franklin County unemployment increased between June and July.
Franklin County unemployment was 3.7 percent in last month, up from 3.2 percent in June.
177 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4831.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was slightly lower than the statewide unemployment average of 3.8 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in July, slightly higher than the month before.
181 people were out of work in gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment was 3.5 percent in July.
Liberty County unemployment was 4.6 percent.
