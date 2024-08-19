A project to replace seven bridges in the Tate’s Hell State Forest will begin this week.
The Tate’s Hell State Forest has received funding for the project which is expected to continue into 2026.
Construction will begin on Tuesday for the Mill Road bridge over Trout Creek and Gully Branch Road bridge over Pine Log Creek.
If you use those bridges, you will need to find alternate routes as those two bridges will be closed until further notice.
After completion of those two bridges, The Division of forestry will announce which bridges will be next to be replaced.
If you have any questions about the project, you can call Clinton Davis at (850) 519-3772.
The Tate’s Hell State Forest has received funding for the project which is expected to continue into 2026.
Construction will begin on Tuesday for the Mill Road bridge over Trout Creek and Gully Branch Road bridge over Pine Log Creek.
If you use those bridges, you will need to find alternate routes as those two bridges will be closed until further notice.
After completion of those two bridges, The Division of forestry will announce which bridges will be next to be replaced.
If you have any questions about the project, you can call Clinton Davis at (850) 519-3772.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment