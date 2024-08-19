Franklin county Commissioners have agreed to increase security at the Franklin County jail, after an inmate escape last month.
The escape occurred on July the 8th when a 41-year-old inmate named Charles Carpenter managed to breach the fence and steal a truck that had firearms in it.
He was quickly recaptured after a chase that led officers through the woods between Apalachicola and Port St. Joe.
The escape showed that the county jail has some security issues which the county has now agreed to address.
The county commission agreed this month to spend about 9 thousand dollars to add additional CCTV security cameras to the rear of the jail.
They also agreed to spend an additional 26 thousand dollars to replace the aged and damaged security fencing around the rear of the jail.
Both of the expenses will be paid by jail maintenance funds.
