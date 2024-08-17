August Updates from Apalachicola Riverkeeper!

Meet an Amazing Team of Volunteers!
Hats off to the RiverTrek volunteers! The annual RiverTrek campaign is underway. The kayaking team volunteers are working steadfastly in their communities to raise awareness about the importance of the Apalachicola River, its vast floodplain and the one-of-a-kind Apalachicola Bay. In October, the crew of 13 will paddle the entirety of the Apalachicola River, from Chattahoochee to Apalachicola in 5 days.
Collectively, RiverTrek volunteers have raised over $20k so far. Every dollar supports the outreach, advocacy, education and collaborative research work of Apalachicola Riverkeeper.
Please help the team reach their fundraising goal of $65k. Together, let's continue to protect the Apalachicola River!
Cheers to Doug Alderson, Paula Carroll, Shirley Kasser Creech, Mari Fraser, Benny Gresch, Tom Herzog, Greg Krivonak, Ashley Leonard, Caitlin McCauley, Rebecca Means, Lee Rigby, and Chris Watkins. Go Team!
Watch the website for fundraising events coming up in September (Apalachicola and Tallahassee).
