UF/IFAS news for the week of Aug. 12: Beer in space; potential opioid crisis relief; strawberry disease detection

For the week beginning Aug. 12, 2024
World Honey Bee Day, celebrated the third Saturday in August, is a chance to celebrate honey bees and highlight the crucial role they play in our ecosystem. These tiny pollinators are essential for the growth of crops, landscapes and home gardens and contribute to biodiversity and food security.
To celebrate the day, University of Florida expert Tom Wichman, assistant director of the UF/IFAS Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ (FFL) Program, shares his best practices for how to design your home landscaping or garden to make a cozy home for honey bees and other pollinators.
A recently published study by University of Florida researchers provides insight into how beer yeast might behave when fermented in outer space.
University of Florida officials will gather in Citra on Monday to celebrate and tour PSREU’s first “smart garden,” a 320-square-foot agricultural pod outfitted to grow fruits and vegetables hydroponically.
For over a decade, Florida farmers have used the UF/IFAS-designed Strawberry Advisory System (SAS) to tell them when to spray fungicides to prevent plant diseases.
SAS works with data generated by Florida Automated Weather Network stations near farms – in this case, near strawberry fields. SAS uses leaf wetness duration to help growers estimate the risk of their fruit getting infected with a fungal disease.
Instead of taking what the broker or retailer feels like paying, small- and medium-sized farmers who sell directly to consumers should track costs, determine what they want to earn and set their own produce prices, University of Florida experts say.
For more than 50 years, UF/IFAS Extension personnel have worked in an office in a low-slung brick building on East Wade Street in Trenton. They’ve advocated for a replacement for more than two decades. In 2023, the state legislature passed a bill granting $1 million toward its construction.
The USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture has awarded a $650,000 grant to a UF/IFAS researcher to study a plant that could help mitigate the opioid epidemic, a national health crisis responsible for more than 130 deaths each day.
The National Association of County Agricultural Agents has awarded Jonael Bosques, agriculture agent and director of UF/IFAS Extension Hardee County, with the prestigious Distinguished Service Award. Bosques is one of only three recipients chosen for this esteemed recognition.
News from across the UF/IFAS network.
Growing up in Arkansas, competing regularly with the National FFA throughout high school, and even attending the University of Arkansas for her undergraduate studies, Misti Sharp has always had a deep passion for agricultural production in “The Natural State.”
With her 2024 AETR Article of the Year, she combined her passion for teaching with her love of her home state into an engaging classroom activity that can be used to help students understand the nuances of post-disaster agribusiness management.
On a recent family hike through a state park, we noticed dozens of huge spiders with webs strung between branches, cypress knees, and fences along the edge of the trail. Sometimes known colloquially as banana spiders, we were seeing large orb weavers.
At this year’s Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) annual meeting, UF graduate students Meri Hambaryan, Kelvin Amon, and Chenxi Hu, competed in the annual Case Study Competition against graduate students from all over the world, placing third.
Several temperate, deciduous fruiting trees need a period of cold exposure to end their dormant state, promote growth, and produce fruit in a typical manner. It is crucial to select species and varieties that are well-suited to the climatic conditions of a particular geographical area to attain optimal outcomes.
Learn how UF/IFAS researcher Carlos Silva and his team are using LiDAR Technology and AI to rapidly assess the impact of hurricanes on Florida's forests.
Stormwater that runs off your property can drain fertilizers, pesticides, household chemicals and manure into the soil and waterbodies, causing negative impacts on water quality. Protect the health of your family, livestock, pets and neighbors by using best practices for stormwater management.
