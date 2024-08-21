Wednesday, August 21, 2024

News from Bring Me a Book Forgotten Coast

IN THIS ISSUE:

·         

    • Our new name
    • Book Bonanza recap
    • PorchFest
    • Back to school
    • Save the date

 

 

Every great story evolves, including ours! Bring Me a Book has been working in both Franklin and Gulf Counties since 2009, especially by providing free books for pediatricians to give out at children’s regular medical check-ups throughout the region. In February 2024 we changed our name to better reflect the geography that we serve, and we are now Bring Me a Book Forgotten Coast, Inc. 

 

 

Book Bonanza:  In Spring of 2023, with a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation, we held our first Book Bonanza in an effort to reduce the “summer slide” that young readers can experience if they do not have classroom time and dedicated reading time. Books were given to elementary students in Franklin County, providing reading material of their own choosing in an effort to encourage reading over the summer.


This year we received generous grants from the St. Joe Community Foundation and The Beatitude Foundation from Tallahassee, in addition to the Duke Energy Foundation. These vital gifts covered the cost of giving 4 books to every elementary student in both Franklin and Gulf Counties. In May 2024 we gave away 6,336 books in Franklin and Gulf Counties, impacting 1,584 children. We could not have done this without the tremendous support of our foundation partners and the many volunteers in both Franklin and Gulf Counties who sorted and labeled thousands of books, transported heavy boxes, and helped children make their summer reading selections. Thank you!

 

Rick Kearney and The Beatitude Foundation

 

PorchFest: The popular PorchFest music festival returns to Apalachicola on Saturday, October 12, and BMABFC will be the partner charity for the event. We’ll need plenty of volunteers and attendees to make this event a success. Become a volunteer by emailing us at bringmeabookfc@gmail.com, or just plan to spend a day enjoying fantastic music for a great cause. Festivities run 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and begin and end at Lafayette Park. 

 

Back to School: Students are just returning to school, and here at BMABFC we are preparing to resume our read-aloud programs for children in early grades. Reading aloud to children helps them build their vocabularies, associate reading with pleasure, and discover reading role models. Would you like to become a volunteer reader? Email us at bringmeabookfc@gmail.com to let us know you’re interested. 

 

Can you help support children through our work on the Forgotten Coast? Consider making a donation.

 

Donate now

 

Don’t Miss the Party! Save the date for our second annual Love of Literacy Annual Benefit, which will take place Saturday, February 1, 2025 at the historic Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola. Grab your friends and mark your calendars for an enjoyable evening in support of Bring Me a Book Forgotten Coast.

 

Facebook

Instagram

Bring Me a Book Forgotten Coast, Inc

PO Box 160
Apalachicola, FL 32329





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment