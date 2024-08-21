News from Bring Me a Book Forgotten Coast

Book Bonanza: In Spring of 2023, with a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation, we held our first Book Bonanza in an effort to reduce the “summer slide” that young readers can experience if they do not have classroom time and dedicated reading time. Books were given to elementary students in Franklin County, providing reading material of their own choosing in an effort to encourage reading over the summer.
This year we received generous grants from the St. Joe Community Foundation and The Beatitude Foundation from Tallahassee, in addition to the Duke Energy Foundation. These vital gifts covered the cost of giving 4 books to every elementary student in both Franklin and Gulf Counties. In May 2024 we gave away 6,336 books in Franklin and Gulf Counties, impacting 1,584 children. We could not have done this without the tremendous support of our foundation partners and the many volunteers in both Franklin and Gulf Counties who sorted and labeled thousands of books, transported heavy boxes, and helped children make their summer reading selections. Thank you!
